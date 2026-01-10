Jewel Andrew shines as West Indies U19s post 246 against Ireland

Jewel Andrew struck a patient half-century as the West Indies Under-19s got some batting practice against Ireland Under-19s in a rain-affected warm-up match at the ICC Under-19 World Cup today.

Winning the toss and opting to bat at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Namibia, Andrew scored 81 off 107 balls in the middle overs.

His innings included seven fours and three sixes, while Isra-El Morton added 36, as the Windies Under-19s finished on 246 all out in 42.5 overs.

The Irish reply never got going, as the match was called off due to inclement weather.

West Indies Under-19s will face Japan Under-19s on Tuesday in their second official warm-up fixture.