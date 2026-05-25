Joe Cunningham provisional winner of King of the Hill

English driver Joe Cunningham is the provisional winner of the 2026 First Citizens King of the Hill after the fourth and final stage was cancelled due to an oil spill caused by a crash.

Competing today on the wet and slippery Stewart’s Hill course in St John, Cunningham, driving a Ford Fiesta in the WRC class, finished seventh in the first run, sixth in the second and second in the third stage, recording a fastest time of one minute, 53.35 seconds in the third run.

Barbadian driver Dane Skeete is provisionally second with a best time of 1:54.21, while England’s Rob Swann is third with a time of 1:55.47.

A full report will air on Monday’s Sportsnight.