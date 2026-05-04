Junior cyclist heads to Pan American Championships

Barbados’ promising junior cyclist, Arielle Greaves, left the island Saturday bound for Veracruz, Mexico, to compete at the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships scheduled for May 5 to 9.

Greaves is set to contest three events — the sprint, keirin, and the one-kilometre time trial.

Currently based in Trinidad and Tobago, she has been training at the National Cycling Centre in Couva under the guidance of coach James Hey, due to Barbados’ lack of a functioning velodrome.

She heads into the championships with valuable experience, having made her mark last year in Lima, Peru, where she set a junior national record in the flying 200 metres with a time of 11.800 seconds.

She also produced a dominant sweep of all categories at the 2026 Easter International Grand Prix in Trinidad.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Greaves says she is confident and ready.

She will be accompanied to Mexico by team manager Deidre Hinkson, Public Relations Officer of the Barbados Cycling Union, along with mechanic Elisha Greene of Trinidad and Tobago.