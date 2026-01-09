There is growing concern that several local junior wrestlers will be forced to miss a number of international competitions this year, as a result of the impasse between the Barbados Wrestling Association and the Payne Club.

The Barbados Wrestling Association has imposed a one-year ban on the club, which has major implications for the island’s top young competitors seeking to participate at the CAC Games and the Youth Olympics in 2026.

According to the BWA, the Payne Club and wrestler Kwami Inniss breached the code of conduct after he wore a Cuban national singlet at the national trials, which were held on October 18, 2025.

Head coach of the Payne Club, Yaima Payne, told CBC Sports the ban is disadvantageous to the local athletes.

Payne says she wishes for an amicable resolution.

When contacted, the President of the Barbados Wrestling Association, Rollins Alleyne, declined to comment.