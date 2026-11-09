Kick-Start Rush have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Prime Minister’s Cup football competition.

Last year’s runners-up defeated Whitehall Titans at Speightstown last night in the Round of 16, setting up a rematch of the 2025 final against Weymouth Wales in the next round.

Meanwhile, Paradise Women cemented their place at the top of Group One with a victory over Fitts Village Femini.

Group Two leaders Mavericks, however, were forced to forfeit their match against Kickstart Women despite initially winning 9–2, after fielding ineligible players.