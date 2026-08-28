St Kitts and Nevis Patriots missed an opportunity to move from the bottom of the standings, losing their home opener last night in the 2026 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.

Electing to field first at Warner Park, the Patriots could not contain Jamaica Kingsmen, who posted 182 for seven from their 20 overs.

Player of the Match Saim Ayub hit the tournament’s second century in as many nights – 102 off 58 balls that included six fours and eight sixes.

Then, in reply, the Patriots couldn’t keep up with the required run rate and were restricted to 171 for six, as Kingsmen won by 11 runs.

Andre Fletcher made the highest score of 58.

Hunain Shah picked up two for 24 and Jediah Blades two for 50.

The Patriots remain seventh with two points, while the Kingsmen are fourth on six.

Tonight’s game will see Barbados Tridents against hosts Trinbago Knight Riders at Queen’s Park Oval.