Barbadian sprinter Kishawna Niles has officially been upgraded to a silver medallist in the 100 metres at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships, following a reshuffle in the final standings.

Niles, who originally finished third, moves up after British Virgin Islands sprinter Adaejah Hodge was stripped of her medals due to a doping violation.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed that Hodge tested positive for two banned substances at the event. As a result, Niles now claims second place on the podium.

Hodge received a two-year suspension, retroactive from 30 August 2024. Both the AIU and the athlete acknowledged that the substances were ingested unintentionally. Due to her cooperation, seven months of the ban were waived, allowing her to resume competition on 28 January 2026.

Hodge was also stripped of her silver medal in the 200 metres.