GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox’s maiden five-wicket haul led New Zealand to a tense five-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second One Day International on Monday.

Playing in just his seventh ODI, Lennox bamboozled the home side’s batters on his way to finishing with the remarkable figures of 5-19 in eight overs – the third-best figures by a New Zealand spinner in ODIs – as his side bundled out West Indies for a paltry 138 in 36 overs at Providence Stadium after sending them in to bat.

The Kiwis then endured some nervous moments before romping to 141 for five in 32.4 overs, securing a win that helped them level the five-match series at 1-1.

Lennox, who was the sixth and final bowler to be used by captain Mitchell Santner, proved to be an unlikely hero for New Zealand.

So impressive was his bowling performance that he bowled four of his five victims.

Lennox helped to orchestrate a spectacular collapse that saw the Windies lose 10 wickets for 75 runs after being given a solid start by openers John Campbell and Ackeem Auguste.

The pair put on 63 runs in just under 11 overs before spinner Michael Bracewell broke the stand by having Auguste caught at point for 18.

Just three runs later, Campbell, who looked impressive during his knock of 43 off 41 balls, was undone by a delivery from Santner that kept low and cannoned into his off stump.

Shai Hope was Lennox’s first victim, bowled through the gates as he tried to execute a drive, to leave the Windies 86 for three.

Sherfane Rutherford broke the shackles by driving Lennox through extra cover for a boundary, but the very next delivery he was bowled off the inside edge as he played a defensive shot.

When Keacy Carty was bowled by a superb delivery from Santner that turned and brushed the outside edge of off stump, the West Indies were in serious trouble at 108 for five.

Lennox then returned to bowl both Gudakesh Motie and Matthew Forde in consecutive overs to reduce their opponents to 119 for seven.

The innings came to an end shortly after, with Lennox fittingly trapping last man Vitel Lawes lbw for a duck to complete his ‘five for’.

Santner supported well with 2-21, while Bracewell claimed 2-51.

Faced with a relatively straightforward chase, New Zealand’s opening pair of Henry Nicholls and Will Young batted positively during a 35-run partnership, before pacer Alzarri Joseph had Young plumb lbw for 28.

Three balls later and without a run being added, new batter Mark Chapman was run out by a good piece of fielding from Lawes at cover.

And when Nicholls was caught at short fine leg for 17 after his attempted sweep shot off Motie ballooned into the air, New Zealand was in a spot of bother at 52 for three.

They were rescued by a 42-run partnership between the in-form Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham that all but sealed the outcome.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre did make the match interesting by having Mitchell stumped for 28 and bowling Dean Foxcroft for a duck to reduce the visitors to 96 for five, but Latham scored an unbeaten 37 and Bracewell ended on 24 not out, the pair sharing an unbroken partnership of 45 to see the Kiwis to victory.

Pierre was the Windies’ best bowler with 2-33 from his nine overs.