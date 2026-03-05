Legendary jockey Patrick Husbands withdraws from Gold Cup

The big sports story today is surrounding the Sandy Lane Gold Cup.

The island’s most decorated jockey, Patrick Husbands, has withdrawn from this year’s race.

Our Anmar Goodridge-Boyce has been following this story all day and files this report.

The Barbados Turf Club this evening released the official programme for Saturday’s race, and for the Gold Cup, Rocco Bowen is now set to ride ‘Sir London’.

Barbados Turf Club hosts pre-race activities ahead of Gold Cup

Prior to the Gold Cup on Saturday, the Barbados Turf Club will be hosting its annual pre-race activities tomorrow, where members of the public can get a precursor of race day and place their early bets.