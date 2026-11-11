How often does a child get the opportunity to sit in the presence of cricket legends, hear their stories and learn from those who have represented Barbados and the West Indies on the international stage?

Well, for a group of young Barbadians, that opportunity became a reality recently, as three of the island’s cricket stars gave them a lesson that went far beyond the boundaries of the field.

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Smith, former West Indies fast bowler Tino Best and former West Indies women’s player Shamilia Connell were the special guests at a mentorship session held at the Passage Road Playing Field.

The trio shared their personal journeys by reflecting on their experiences, the challenges they encountered along the way and the lessons learnt throughout their careers.

However, it was more than just a trip down memory lane. The legends encouraged the youngsters to remain disciplined, work hard, believe in their abilities and make the most of the opportunities presented to them.

The mentorship session formed part of a collaboration between the Ministry of Sports and Community Empowerment and UNICEF, which uses sport as a vehicle for youth development, empowerment and positive engagement.

The mentorship session set the tone for an afternoon of friendly rivalry, as the youngsters later took to the field for a T20 tape-ball match.