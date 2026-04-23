The Barbados leg of the Staysure Legends Tour tees off tomorrow at Apes Hill, setting the stage for a high-quality showcase of elite senior golf on one of the island’s most scenic courses.

As the third stop on the 2026 global calendar, the tournament brings together an accomplished field of former major champions, Ryder Cup players, and multiple tour winners.

Tour CEO Phil Harrison highlighted the uniqueness of the Barbados stop, noting that Apes Hill delivers panoramic ocean views and a modern layout that offers a good challenge for the players.

He added that the venue stands out on the schedule for the way it blends championship-level golf with luxury living and the island’s natural appeal.

The Legends Tour debut of Henrik Stenson, the 2016 Open Champion and one of Europe’s most recognisable and accomplished players, adds to the excitement of this year’s event, which also features a star-studded field, including the return of last year’s champion.

As mentioned, the 1991 Masters Champion and former World No. 1, Ian Woosnam, once again leads the tournament as host and is looking forward to three days of top-class competition.