Lewis and Vlugman Win Big at Bodybuilding Nationals admin Published: August 19, 2026 | Updated: August 19, 2026 1 minute read SanaJ Lewis and Jacoba Vlugman were among the big winners over the weekend as the Barbados Amateur Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation staged its Nationals at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre. Post navigation Previous: OAS and Japan sign agreement to provide ID cards to HaitiansNext: Iran’s latest warning to US signals hardliners are just getting started Related Stories 3 minutes read OAS and Japan sign agreement to provide ID cards to Haitians admin August 19, 2026 1 minute read Police seek public’s assistance to locate man wanted for questioning admin August 18, 2026 1 minute read Government outlines plans for transformation of education system admin August 18, 2026 1 minute read Barbados Council for the Disabled receives fully accessible bus admin August 18, 2026 1 minute read Fishers of Men Charity helps families prepare for new school year admin August 18, 2026 1 minute read Best, Francis and Williams advance at Barbados Road Tennis Open admin August 18, 2026 We Are De Crop Over Vibe Call made for earlier start to Crop Over Festival 1 Call made for earlier start to Crop Over Festival August 18, 2026 This Week in Barbados: Keeping cultural rhythm alive 2 This Week in Barbados: Keeping cultural rhythm alive August 11, 2026 Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch to decide on prize 3 Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch to decide on prize August 5, 2026 Cohobblopot returns to massive crowd 4 Cohobblopot returns to massive crowd August 5, 2026