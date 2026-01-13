Barbadian athletes continued to showcase their speed and skill on day two of the New Year’s Classic at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex, kicking off the 2026 track and field season.

Last year’s CARIFTA Games silver medallist Jayden Walcott secured his place for this year’s Games in the Under-20 boys shot put, surpassing the 15-metre standard with a putt of 19.11 metres.

In the Under-17 boys 3,000 metres, Zindzele Renwick-Williams clocked nine minutes 31.75 seconds, beating the qualifying standard of nine minutes 40 seconds.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports on more action from other events.