Maintenance plan in place for Wildey Aquatic Centre

Minister of Sports, Charles Griffith, has assured the public that a maintenance plan has been implemented at the Aquatic Centre in Wildey.

He was responding to the news that, following multiple inspections by the Ministry of Health and the completion of the required works, the competition pool and learner’s pool at the Aquatic Centre in Wildey have been approved for reopening, starting Monday.

His comments were made at the Wildey Gym, at the end of the national motorcade for the CARIFTA Games athletes.