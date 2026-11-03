Road tennis is set to make an even greater impact at the grassroots level, with a specialised development programme scheduled to be launched in January next year.

The initiative aims to take the sport deeper into communities across Barbados, creating more opportunities for participation while identifying and nurturing new talent.

Speaking to CBC Sports on the sidelines of the departure of a Barbados road tennis delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, Road Tennis Czar Dale Clarke shared details of the proposed programme.