Two of Barbados’ top drivers shared the spoils as the Barbados Rally Club staged a double-header Summer Sprint last Sunday, from Kendal in St John to Ellesmere in St George.

Mark Maloney defeated Dane Skeete by eight-tenths of a second in the first run, but Skeete edged Maloney by just eight-hundredths of a second in the reverse run, as 46 cars competed in the event.

The event formed the seventh and eighth rounds of the BRC Drivers’ and Class Championships.

Maloney topped the times on the 5.0-kilometre course in his Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, clocking two minutes and 26.63 seconds in round seven.

Skeete, in his Subaru Impreza S12, was a close second, followed by Jamaican Kyle Gregg in a Ford Fiesta Rally2.

In the reverse run, Skeete improved his time by four seconds to move to the top, finishing just eight-hundredths of a second ahead of Maloney in round eight.

The winning time was two minutes and 24.34 seconds.

The leading two-wheel-drive competitors on the day were Mark-Anthony Hinkson in the BMW M3 and Andrew Jones in a Ford Escort Mk II.