The Barbados Invitational Masters Football Classic gets underway tomorrow at venues across Barbados.

The tournament, which caters to seasoned players aged 35 and older, will feature more than 50 regional and international teams competing across several masters categories, including the Over-40 and Over-50 divisions.

With the finals scheduled for Whit Monday at the BFA Technical Centre, Vice Chairman Trevor Thorne said the brand continues to grow, including participation from local teams.

He was speaking at the tournament launch held last night at Sandals Barbados.

Meanwhile, Chairman Melvin Oxley, also known as “Ibo”, said organisers faced several logistical challenges in preparing for this year’s tournament.

La Familia won the Over-50 division last year, while De Ole Boyz Club captured the Over-55 title.