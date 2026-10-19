Mavericks Women sent an early warning to all challengers with a brilliant victory over Police last night as the Women’s edition of the Prime Minister’s Cup continued at The Glebe, St George.

Player of the Match Aaliyah Prince scored four goals to lead the way in the 8-2 victory, while Alexcia Ali, Carena Noel, Kiara Miggins and Terena Clarke also got on the scoresheet, as Mavericks lead Group 2 on goal difference with three points.

For Police, Shauntae Hinds and Shemarah Darlington netted.

In the night’s opening game, Fitts Village Femeni defeated Whitehall Stars 3-1.

Nicole Parris opened the scoring in the third minute for Fitts Village, before Player of the Match Marissa King converted from the penalty spot in the 16th minute to make it 2-0.

Siara Blackman-Oliver netted in the 35th minute to add a third, before Kellis Brathwaite registered a consolation goal for the Stars in the 58th minute, as Fitts Village Femeni secured the 3-1 win.

The Prime Minister’s Cup Women’s competition continues tomorrow at Speightstown, with Paradise Women facing RF Prime Women at 7 p.m.

That fixture will be followed by a men’s match at 9 p.m., featuring Pinelands against St Andrew Lions.