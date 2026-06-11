Mexico opens FIFA World Cup with victory as tournament begins in style

The biggest sporting event in the world kicked off this evening in Mexico as the 2026 FIFA World Cup got underway in grand style.

Fans were treated to a spectacular opening ceremony at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, featuring music, cultural performances and a celebration of the rich football heritage of the three host nations, Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The colourful showcase set the stage for what is expected to be one of the most competitive World Cups to date.

Once the festivities concluded, co-hosts Mexico gave their supporters even more reason to celebrate, defeating South Africa 2-0 in the opening match of the tournament.

The game also produced plenty of drama, with three players sent off and a record goal scored.