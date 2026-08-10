The majority of members of the Barbados CAC Games team have returned home after representing the island over the past two weeks in Santo Domingo.

Grantley Adams International Airport was a hive of activity on Sunday afternoon as representatives from boxing, weightlifting, table tennis, sailing, netball and squash exited the arrivals hall in their national colours.

Among them was boxer Jabali Breedy, who won bronze in the men’s 55-kilogram category.

Meanwhile, Shawn Simpson was also celebrating after winning bronze in the men’s team squash competition.