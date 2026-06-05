The national men’s rugby team is preparing for a demanding few weeks, with two important international fixtures on the horizon.

Fresh from a commanding 68-nil victory over St Vincent and the Grenadines last weekend, Barbados will now turn its attention to the visiting Guyana Green Machines this Saturday at the Garrison Savannah.

The focus will then shift to a crucial away encounter against the Cayman Islands on 13 June. Victory in that match would secure Barbados a South American play-off fixture against either Colombia or Paraguay.

Head coach Joe Whipple says the squad is in a strong position heading into the busy period.