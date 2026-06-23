The 2026 National Senior Games have been launched.

This year’s motto is “Stronger, Healthier: Active Minds and Bodies”.

Speaking at the Mezzanine Amphitheatre at the Warrens Office Complex Monday morning, Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Adrian Forde said the Games are intended to help seniors live the Bajan dream.

Marketing Coordinator of the Senior Games, Kamal Clarke, says launching the event during the Crop Over Festival is strategic, as the marquee athletics meet is not scheduled until August 29.

He says there will be many other activities in addition to the sporting events, and seniors are being encouraged to participate in events hosted by stakeholders, including the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation and the National Cultural Foundation.

Organisers say the full list of events will be shared with the public in the coming weeks.