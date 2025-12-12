Netball success celebrated at annual awards ceremony admin Published: December 11, 2025 | Updated: December 11, 2025 1 min read Netball success, on and off the court, was celebrated as the Barbados Netball Association marked its golden anniversary at the annual awards ceremony recently. CBC’s Ann-Marie Burke reports. Post navigation Previous: Nisha Craigwell re-elected as president of the Barbados Netball Association Related Stories Nisha Craigwell re-elected as president of the Barbados Netball Association admin December 11, 2025 Tonight’s weather forecast for Thursday, December 11, 2025 admin December 11, 2025 Youth reaping rewards of community-focused programme admin December 11, 2025 Police still in training regarding vehicle tint admin December 11, 2025 Barbados’ minimum wage increasing in January 2026 admin December 11, 2025 Government seeking to boost arrivals from Africa and Gulf states admin December 11, 2025 Regional News Netball success celebrated at annual awards ceremony 1 Netball success celebrated at annual awards ceremony December 11, 2025 Nisha Craigwell re-elected as president of the Barbados Netball Association 2 Nisha Craigwell re-elected as president of the Barbados Netball Association December 11, 2025 Tonight’s weather forecast for Thursday, December 11, 2025 3 Tonight’s weather forecast for Thursday, December 11, 2025 December 11, 2025 Youth reaping rewards of community-focused programme 4 Youth reaping rewards of community-focused programme December 11, 2025