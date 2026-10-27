The result means Trinidad and Tobago will join St Vincent and the Grenadines at next year’s Netball World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

Trinidad and Tobago finished the Americas Qualifier at the Wildey Gymnasium with a maximum 21 points, while St Vincent and the Grenadines, having lost just one match, finished second in the table with 18 points.

The United States finished third, while Barbados placed fourth.

Last night’s closing ceremony brought the tournament to an end.