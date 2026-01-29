New title sponsor for NAPSAC 2026

The National Primary Schools Athletic Championships (NAPSAC) has a new title sponsor this year, with Chef Foods Distributors, a member of the Chefette Group, coming on board to support Barbados’ future track and field stars.

The announcement was made during the official launch of the 2026 edition, which will feature 83 schools and over 3,000 athletes at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

The competition begins with the zones on February 16 and concludes with the grand final on March 13.

Addressing the audience, NAPSAC Chairman Janelle Denny outlined the schedule. Managing Director of Chef Foods, Ryan Haloute, said the new partnership aligns perfectly with both the brand and the NAPSAC programme.