The West Indies missed a golden opportunity to win the fourth One-Day International against New Zealand at Kensington Oval, as the visitors secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with a dramatic one-wicket victory.

After being sent in to bat, the West Indies were bowled out for 188 in 44.4 overs.

Reduced to 81 for six after 19 overs, they recovered through an 81-run seventh-wicket partnership between Amir Jangoo and Gudakesh Motie.

Jangoo top-scored with 51, including nine fours, while Motie made 41. Matthew Fisher claimed 3 for 40 for New Zealand.

In reply, New Zealand lost wickets regularly despite remaining ahead of the required run rate.

The match came down to the West Indies needing one wicket, while New Zealand required nine runs with more than 10 overs remaining.

With just three runs needed, the West Indies spilled a catch that allowed the scores to be levelled before New Zealand reached 189 for nine in 44.1 overs to seal a one-wicket victory.

Mark Chapman top-scored with 80, including eight fours and four sixes, while Motie returned outstanding figures of 5 for 47.