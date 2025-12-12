Nisha Craigwell reelected as president of the Barbados Netball Association

Nisha Craigwell has been re-elected as president of the Barbados Netball Association (BNA).

Craigwell received the lion’s share of the votes at last night’s annual general meeting at the Wildey gymnasium, defeating challenger Mona Alleyne 43 to 20.

Craigwell had served as BNA president from 2012 for approximately 10 years, being re-elected multiple times.

Her tenure concluded in December 2022, when she was defeated in an election by Dr. Carmeta Doughlin.

However, Dr. Doughlin announced last month that she would not be seeking re-election after serving for three years.

Alleyne has been re-elected vice-president and Craigwell says their first task is to plan the upcoming local BNA season.