West Indies have surrendered the advantage to Pakistan after the second day of the second Test at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Resuming their first innings on 239 for five, the West Indies were dismissed for 344, with Justin Greaves adding nine runs to his overnight score of 64 to finish on 73, while captain Roston Chase advanced from 36 overnight to make 70.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed four wickets for 85 runs.

In reply, Pakistan reached 266 for two at stumps, trailing by 78 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Abdullah Shafique is unbeaten on 107, an innings that has included 10 fours and two sixes, while captain Babar Azam is unbeaten on 86.

The pair have so far shared a 168-run partnership for the third wicket.

Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican have claimed the two wickets to fall.

Day three begins at 9:30 a.m., live on MCTV’s ESPN Channel 308.