The suspension of two major regional cricket tournaments has forced a change in the qualification process for next year’s Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

With the men’s Super50 and women’s T20 Blaze not being staged this year, the results from last year’s editions will now be used to determine the Caribbean’s four representatives at the Pan American Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 8.

The decision also now makes way for a new Olympic qualification tournament next year.