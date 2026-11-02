Paradise thrashed Deacons 7–0 last night to comfortably book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Prime Minister’s Cup.

Playing at the Speightstown Playing Field, Paradise secured the emphatic victory thanks to a hat-trick from Player of the Match Sheran Hoyte, who scored in the 27th, 29th and 82nd minutes.

Hoyte was supported by goals from Jaron Oughterson in the 13th minute, Romario Drakes in the 19th, Tyrese Crawford in the 51st and Shamari Harewood in the 56th.

The action continues tomorrow at Orange Hill, where Wotton will face Pride of Gall Hill at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the women’s fixtures, RF Prime Women defeated Fitts Village Femeni 2–0, with Kerisha Catlyn scoring both goals in the 36th and 79th minutes.

The match between Empire Women and Mavericks Women ended in a 2–2 draw.

Gabrielle Birmingham and Terena Clarke scored for Mavericks, while Towanna Clarke and Tori-Ann Cadogan found the net for Empire.

Tomorrow’s women’s fixture will see Technique Women take on Police Women at Orange Hill from 7 p.m.