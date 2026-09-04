St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have moved to just one point shy of a playoff spot after winning last night’s Republic Bank CPL match at home at Warner Park.

Sent into bat by Saint Lucia Kings, the Patriots laid the platform for victory with an impressive 235 for 4 off their 20 overs.

Player of the Match Dasun Shanaka smashed the fastest century in CPL history off just 39 balls, finishing unbeaten on a sensational 121 off 43 deliveries, including eight fours and 12 sixes.

He and Wanindu Hasaranga put on a blistering, unbroken 93-run fifth-wicket partnership off just 5.1 overs.

Andre Fletcher added 64, while Matthew Forde took 2 for 48.

The Patriots then dismissed the Kings for 98 off 13.5 overs to win by 137 runs.

Homeboy Jeremiah Louis had a career outing, snapping up 5 for 10 off 2.5 overs, as Tim Seifert top-scored with 50.

The result lifts the Patriots to seven points, one point adrift of the fourth-placed Kings.

Tonight’s game pits hosts Guyana Amazon Warriors against Jamaica Kingsmen at Providence.