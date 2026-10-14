Pelican Rugby Academy of Barbados enjoyed an outstanding outing at the Caricoast 7s Youth Rugby Competition 2026 in Trinidad and Tobago, capturing three division titles.

Competing at the Queen’s Park Savannah over the weekend, the Barbadian contingent topped 10 Trinidadian clubs, with Pelican’s under-16 boys, under-16 girls and under-18 boys all finishing first in their respective divisions.

The under-16 boys were particularly impressive, going undefeated throughout the competition to secure the title.

Meanwhile, the under-16 girls combined with Sepos Rugby Club to claim first place, while Pelican’s under-18 boys joined forces with San Juan Rugby Club to also finish atop their division.

A total of 23 boys and girls, ranging in age from 12 to 18, represented Pelican Rugby Academy at the event.