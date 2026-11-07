Former and current Government officials, prominent figures from the cricketing fraternity, family, friends and well-wishers gathered at the Cathedral Church of St. Michael and All Angels this morning to bid a final farewell to attorney-at-law Philip Nicholls.

Nicholls, a former Barbados Cricket Association board member and member of Pickwick Cricket Club, died on October 19.

As tributes were paid to his life and legacy, his daughter, Cassia, remembered him as a devoted father who was always present for his children. She expressed gratitude for his unwavering love, support and commitment to his family.

In his sermon, his friend, the Very Rev. Dr Jeffrey Gibson, said Nicholls was dedicated to everything he was a part of.

Nicholls was laid to rest at the St. George Parish Church.