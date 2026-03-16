Government is moving ahead with plans to construct additional Olympic-size swimming pools in Barbados as participation in the sport continues to grow.

The announcement came during debate on the 2026 Appropriation Bill in Parliament, where the Minister responsible for Sports outlined the need for new facilities to ease pressure on the existing National Aquatic Centre.

Members were told that one facility is being considered for the north of the island, while another is proposed for the east.

Minister of Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, says with the number of sporting clubs in Barbados, there is a need for additional pools.