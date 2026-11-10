Minister of Sports and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith has welcomed the introduction of Gaelic football to Barbados.

He made the comments over the weekend at the Garrison Savannah, where the visiting All-Ireland champions played an exhibition match against the local Trident Gaels, giving the island a taste of Gaelic football at its highest level.

The sport, which originated in Ireland, is a fast-paced team event lasting 60 or 70 minutes and has been played in Barbados for only two years.

It blends elements of football, rugby and basketball and remains one of the world’s few strictly amateur sports.

Minister Griffith encouraged the team to bring a coach from Ireland to conduct a training workshop to help develop the sport in Barbados. He also expressed a desire to see an annual tournament featuring a challenge trophy.

Meanwhile, Barbados’ Ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Cleviston Haynes, says the two nations have maintained diplomatic relations for the past 25 years, noting that the relationship continues to grow significantly at the people-to-people level.

Plans are under way for Ireland to help develop Gaelic football in Barbados.