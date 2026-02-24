PM Mottley highlights unsustainable growth in vehicle numbers

Barbados is facing the reality that over the past fifty years, the number of cars on the island has grown from 40,000 to 180,000.

That is according to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

She said the high volume of vehicles is unsustainable and is contributing to the country’s worsening traffic congestion.

Prime Minister Mottley raised the issue while delivering remarks at the renaming of the Richard Cheltenham Roundabout in St Patrick’s, Christ Church.