Powell sets West Indies T20 record despite defeat

Rovman Powell entered the record books last night, becoming the all-time leading run-scorer for the West Indies in T20 International cricket.

However, his milestone came in the bittersweet shadow of defeat as Sri Lanka levelled the three-match series 1-1, setting up a decisive encounter tonight.

Powell top-scored with 43, but Sri Lanka claimed a commanding 37-run victory in the second T20 International at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 194 for six, and in reply, the West Indies were bowled out for 157.