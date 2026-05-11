Pride and Red Force share honours on opening day

Barbados Pride fought back late with the ball against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force as both teams shared the spoils on the opening day of the West Indies Championship playoff match in Antigua.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first at the Coolidge Ground, Red Force reached 298 for seven at the close.

Opener Cephas Cooper led with 93, inclusive of 16 fours, while Terrance Hinds hit 51.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva is not out on 65.

Bowling for the Pride, Shamar Springer has two for 31 and Johann Layne two for 56.

The winner of this match will play Guyana Harpy Eagles in the final.