Barbados Pride and hosts Jamaica Scorpions played to a draw on the fourth and final day of round two of the West Indies Championship today.

Resuming at Sabina Park on 456 for five in their first innings, in reply to the Scorpions’ 457, the Pride declared this evening on 626 for eight.

Kyle Mayers scored 84, while Johann Layne was unbeaten on 43.

That gave the Pride a lead of 169 runs.

The Scorpions then reached stumps on 90 for four in their second innings.

Both teams will be back in action in round three starting on Sunday.