Half-centuries from Leniko Boucher, Joshua Bishop and Shamar Springer have given Barbados Pride a fighting chance on day two of their CWI Four-Day Play-off against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in Antigua today.

Resuming on 298 for seven in their first innings, the Red Force added just 35 runs before being bowled out for 333.

The Pride, in reply, were then struggling on 47 for six at one stage before Boucher struck 80, Springer 51 and Bishop finished unbeaten on 79, as Barbados closed on 262 for nine at stumps.

Anderson Phillip has so far taken four for 51.