As the Barbados Cycling Union continues its push for the further development of cycling on the island, plans have already been drawn up for a new velodrome and a site identified for the facility.

The proposed velodrome is expected to provide a purpose-built home for track cycling while creating greater opportunities for athletes to train, compete and develop their skills locally.

However, the project will require strong private-sector support to move from the drawing board to reality.

The call is coming from Minister of Sport and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith, who says the Government has done the groundwork and is now looking to corporate Barbados to help move the project forward.

The minister says the appeal is not just about constructing a new sporting facility, but also about investing in the future of cycling and creating an environment in which young riders can develop from grassroots participants into elite athletes.