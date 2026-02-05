The 2026 BSSAC series is heating up as secondary schools host their individual sports days, and after four decades, Purple House have finally risen to capture the inter-house track and field title at Springer Memorial.

Purple totalled 408 points to dethrone the Yellow Stinging Bees with 380, while Blue House finished third with 361.5.

Green House and Red House were fourth and fifth respectively, with 340 and 263.5 points.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce was there for the sprint action.