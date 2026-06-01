Rain did not work in the West Indies Women’s favour as they suffered a narrow one-run defeat to Ireland via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the fourth match of the Women’s Tri-Nation T20 International Series in Dublin today.

After being sent in to bat, West Indies Women posted 141 for eight from their 20 overs, with Jannillea Glasgow top-scoring with a composed 36.

In reply, Ireland were well placed at 99 for five after 14.1 overs when rain brought play to a halt. Orla Prendergast starred with the bat, scoring 71 to put her side ahead of the required rate.

Shawnisha Hector was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with figures of two for 21.