Rain disrupts Pride’s reply against Scorpions at Sabina Park

Rain again halted play in the afternoon session between Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions on day two of their West Indies Championship match at Sabina Park.

The Pride reached 125 for one in reply to Jamaica Scorpions’ first innings score of 457 all out.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Shayne Moseley put on an opening stand of 105 as the Pride trail by 332 runs.

Moseley was the first to fall for 53, while Brathwaite is not out on 51 and Jonathan Drakes unbeaten on 17.

The Scorpions, resuming this morning on 358 for four, lost Brad Barnes, who added just six to his overnight score of 34, while Odean Smith scored 54.

Shamar Springer took three for 99, with two apiece for Johann Layne, Jomel Warrican and Roston Chase.