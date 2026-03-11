A total of 45 Barbadian athletes have achieved the qualifying standards for the CARIFTA Games scheduled for next month in Grenada.

The 53rd edition of the Caribbean’s most prestigious junior track and field event could see a record number of local competitors representing the nation over the Easter weekend from April 4 to 6.

Last weekend, several athletes met the CARIFTA requirements during the National Junior Championships.

Here is a look at some of the events.