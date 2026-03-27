Records fall at BSSAC championships

The Under-13 and Under-15 girls and boys 200 metres were among the list of finals in the Dasani 2026 BSSAC Championships today.

One of the standout performances came in the boys’ Under-20 400 metres final, where Shamari Greenidge-Lewis of St George Secondary set a new record of 46.26 seconds, breaking the previous mark of 46.80 set by Jonathan Jones of Harrison College in 2018.

Coverage of the final day begins at 9:30 a.m. on CBC TV8, Radio 98.1 The One, and online.