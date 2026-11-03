Mark your calendar for November 22, the date set for ‘Rep Ya Ride’ Regionals 2026.

The official media launch was held at the Bushy Park Racing Circuit, the venue for the event.

More than $15,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs as the competition features a dexterity course, along with Speed Drift and Speed Drift Pro battles.

Organiser Javon Lashley says entries have already been received from Martinique and England, making the event a highly competitive one.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 22.