Repeat champions crowned in NAPSAC James Wedderburn Zone

Christ Church Girls’ and St Giles Primary are repeat champions in the James Wedderburn Zone of NAPSAC 2026.

On a day when four records fell, Christ Church Girls’ amassed 337 points. St Stephen’s were second with 170 points, followed by Roland Edwards with 155. St Christopher placed fourth with 137, and St Giles finished fifth with 133.

In the boys’ division, St Giles secured 274 points to take top honours. St Stephen’s were second with 238, followed by St Christopher with 234, Roland Edwards with 115, and St Ambrose with 89.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports on the early sprints.