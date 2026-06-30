RM Cleaners are the 2026 Barbados National Dominoes Association 3-Hand Knockout champions.

The Cleaners scored 76 points to claim the top spot at the James Bryan Complex in Market Hill.

Michael “Nat” Norville and Wayne Taylor scored 15 points each for the Cleaners, who turned on the pressure in the final round when it mattered most to clinch the victory.

Bim Pay Central Bank finished second with 69 points, while Police, who scored 67 points, finished in third position.

For Central Bank, Jordan scored 15 points, while Granville “Iceman” Headley also scored 15 for Police.