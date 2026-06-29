Roach joins elite 300-wicket club as West Indies crush Sri Lanka

Barbadian Kemar Roach has joined the elite list of 300-wicket takers as the West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 217 runs on day four of the first Test in Antigua Sunday afternoon.

Resuming their second innings on 15 for one and trailing by 303 runs, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 101, with Roach taking 4-51. Jayden Seales claimed three wickets, while Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph took two and one respectively.

Roach is now the fifth West Indian to achieve the historic milestone, joining bowling legends Sir Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Malcolm Marshall and Lance Gibbs.

Scores: Sri Lanka 308 and 101; West Indies 626 for nine declared.

The second and final Test bowls off on July 3 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.